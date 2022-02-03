UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Oil Vessel With 10 People Aboard Catches Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Nigerian oil vessel with 10 people aboard catches fire

A floating oil vessel with 10 crew members on board has caught fire following an explosion in southern Nigeria's Delta region, its operator said on Thursday

Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A floating oil vessel with 10 crew members on board has caught fire following an explosion in southern Nigeria's Delta region, its operator said on Thursday.

The Shebah Exploration & Production Company said in a statement that "a fire engulfed our offshore facility... following an explosion during the early hours of Wednesday." Chief executive Ikemefuna Okafor said that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the accident and that the company was working to "contain the situation.

" "At this time, there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were 10 crewmen onboard the vessel prior to the incident," Okafor said.

The facility, located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, has processing capacity of 22,000 barrels per day and storage capacity of two million barrels.

Although Nigeria is Africa's largest crude producer, production costs there are high due to frequent accidents and insecurity.

Militants have frequently attacked oil installations in the past and Nigerian pirates are active across the wider Gulf of Guinea region.

Related Topics

Africa Accident Fire Company Oil Guinea Nigeria Million

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from gra ..

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

33 minutes ago
 Several Chinese companies want to make investment ..

Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

36 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff f ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

41 minutes ago
 Biden says IS leader 'taken off the battlefield' b ..

Biden says IS leader 'taken off the battlefield' by US military

8 minutes ago
 Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

56 minutes ago
 Estonia Stops Transit of Petroleum Products From B ..

Estonia Stops Transit of Petroleum Products From Belarus - Prime Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>