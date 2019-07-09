UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Parliament On Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:25 PM

Nigerian Parliament on Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest - Reports

The Nigerian parliament in Abuja halted a plenary session and went on lockdown on Tuesday after minority Shiite protesters tried to storm the building, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Nigerian parliament in Abuja halted a plenary session and went on lockdown on Tuesday after minority Shiite protesters tried to storm the building, local media reported.

A police officer died and eight others were injured in clashes with supporters of Shiite cleric Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been in custody for almost four years, according to the Nation daily.

Police reportedly said they had used minimum force to break up the demonstration. At least 40 protesters were detained. The injured officers were taken to a hospital.

The Punch newspaper said protesters from the Islamic Movement of Nigeria wrestled a gun from an officer and shot two security personnel manning the entrance gate. They reportedly set fire to three vehicles and smashed several others.

