Nigerian Police Free 259 Captives From Islamic Rehab Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Nigerian police have freed 259 men and women from captivity at a mosque that was used as an Islamic rehabilitation center, media quoted a senior officer as saying on Tuesday.

"When the police got here, we discovered that young men, young women are being kept in captivity in a dungeon-like situation," Police Commissioner Shina Olukola said, according to The Nation daily.

The victims were reportedly taken to the illegal correction center in the city of Ibadan in the southwestern Oyo state by their relatives, who were convinced that the people running the facility had magic powers to cure their delinquency.

Police have freed hundreds more victims from similar centers across the country over the past months. Detainees ranged in age from children to people in their 50s and were reportedly malnourished, used for free labor and sexually abused.