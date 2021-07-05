UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Police Rescue 26 Students Abducted In Kaduna School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:08 PM

The Nigerian police have rescued 26 students, who were kidnapped by armed men from the Bethel Baptist Secondary School in the country's Kaduna state

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Nigerian police have rescued 26 students, who were kidnapped by armed men from the Bethel Baptist Secondary School in the country's Kaduna state.

The police command said that the militants shot their way through the school's security guard to the student hostel.

"On the receipt of the unfortunate incident, a joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army and Navy Operatives were immediately mobilized to the area with a mission to rescue the abducted students unhurt. The Operatives gave the bandits a hot pursuit occasioned by a tactical application of weapons and succeeded in rescuing twenty six (26) students including a female teacher safely," the police noted.

The rescue operation is still ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned.

Cases of kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria have become commonplace in recent months. Boko Haram, the militant group linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), appears to have intensified its attacks and abductions of schoolchildren in the northern part of the Western African nation.

