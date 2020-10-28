UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Police Say 520 Protesters Arrested In Lagos Over Rallies Against Police Brutality

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Nigerian Police Say 520 Protesters Arrested in Lagos Over Rallies Against Police Brutality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) As many as 520 protesters were arrested in Nigeria's southwestern state of Lagos on suspicion of arson, robbery, murder and illegal possession of firearms during the ongoing demonstrations in the country, local Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu said.

On Tuesday, Lagos saw another day of violent protests as the #EndSARS rallies continue across Nigeria. According to the local police, 16 police stations were set on fire, and 13 more were vandalized. In addition, protesters burned 58 police vehicles and 62 private cars, as well as several private and public institutions were defiled.

"Based on these incidences, the command was able to arrest a total of 520 suspects for various offences ranging from arson, robbery, murder, rioting, malicious damage, and unlawful possession of firearms," Odumosu said, as quoted by The Nation newspaper.

In addition, several police officers and civilians we killed as a result of clashes, while many others were injured, the police commissioner said.

The #EndSARS rallies across Nigeria ignited after numerous claims implicated the country's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit in acts of killings, torture and blackmail. The department was disbanded by the authorities and replaced with the Special Weapons And Tactics (Swat) squad. Nonetheless, the protests continued against other forms of police violence.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Fire Police Swat Vehicles Robbery Lagos Nigeria From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

17 seconds ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

10 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

11 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.