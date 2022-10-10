UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Presidency Says 76 People Died In Recent Boat Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Nigerian Presidency Says 76 People Died in Recent Boat Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Nigerian authorities said on Sunday that 76 people died in a boat incident in the state of Anambra in the country's southeast.

"President (Muhammadu Buhari) on Sunday expressed sadness over the boat accident in Anambra state, in which dozens of people were killed.

The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the State, with emergency bodies confirming a death toll of 76," the president's office said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Nigerian media said citing local emergency services that 76 people went missing as a result of the deadly incident.

