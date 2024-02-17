Open Menu

Nigerian President Appointed AU Champion For Healthcare

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has been appointed as the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership for his ambitious, innovative, and people-focused efforts in the sector.

The appointment was in recognition of Tinubu's commitment to train 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide within 16 months and to double the number of Primary health facilities in communities across the country from 8,800 to over 17,000 over the next three years, presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement Friday.

Ngelale said Tinubu's appointment is conveyed in a letter by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Nigeria's foreign ministry.

The statement also announced Tinubu's order to immediately upgrade key health infrastructure and equipment across the country.

