Nigerian President Gets Vaccinated From COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received their first COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Saturday, the president said.

"Today, as a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, the Vice President and I received our first jabs," Buhari tweeted.

The African nation launched its inoculation campaign on Friday and frontline health workers were first to receive vaccine shots. Nigeria received its first shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines via the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility earlier in March.

The president also called on Nigerian citizens to get vaccinated and protect themselves from COVID-19 and urged "all state governments, traditional and religious leaders" to lead the mobilization efforts.

Nigeria has so far confirmed over 158,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 2,000 related deaths.