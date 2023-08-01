Open Menu

Nigerian President Orders Release Of Over 200,000 Tonnes Of Grain To Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered on Monday the distribution of over 200,000 tonnes of grain to the country's citizens amid food riots.

Earlier this day, the authorities of the Adamawa state in northeastern Nigeria imposed a 24-hour curfew after hundreds of rioters looted public and private storehouses, making off with grain and other food.

"President (Tinubu) has directed the release of over 200,000 Metric Tonnes of grains to families in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja," the president's office tweeted.

In addition, the Nigerian government will ensure that "vulnerable students across the country" benefit from cash grants and food distributions, the president's office added.

Last month, Tinubu removed fuel subsidies, leading to a sharp increase in petrol and food prices across the country, whose economy was already fragile due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

