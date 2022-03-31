UrduPoint.com

Nigerian President Plans To Take Part In Next Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Nigerian President Plans to Take Part in Next Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari intends to take part in the next Russia-Africa summit, Nigerian Ambassador to Moscow Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik.

"Yes," Shehu said when asked whether the African country is going to partake in the summit at the presidential level.

Nigeria is looking forward to the next Russia-Africa summit, "which will create a platform for deepening Russia's relations with African countries," the diplomat added.

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit took place from October 23-24, 2019, in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi and was co-hosted by Egypt. The summit was attended by all African leaders and more than 120 foreign ministers. The second summit is planned for the fall of 2022 in Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Russia Egypt Sochi October 2019 All From

Recent Stories

State Bank grants Careem Pay IPA for EMI license

State Bank grants Careem Pay IPA for EMI license

36 seconds ago
 Sonam Kapoor shows how she satisfying her pregnanc ..

Sonam Kapoor shows how she satisfying her pregnancy cravings

8 minutes ago
 Threatening letter to be presented in in-camera se ..

Threatening letter to be presented in in-camera session of parliament: Fawad

24 minutes ago
 NA to resume crucial session with No-Trust-Motion ..

NA to resume crucial session with No-Trust-Motion on agenda

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.