Nigerian President Plans to Take Part in Next Russia-Africa Summit - Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari intends to take part in the next Russia-Africa summit, Nigerian Ambassador to Moscow Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik.

"Yes," Shehu said when asked whether the African country is going to partake in the summit at the presidential level.

Nigeria is looking forward to the next Russia-Africa summit, "which will create a platform for deepening Russia's relations with African countries," the diplomat added.

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit took place from October 23-24, 2019, in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi and was co-hosted by Egypt. The summit was attended by all African leaders and more than 120 foreign ministers. The second summit is planned for the fall of 2022 in Africa.