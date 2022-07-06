Nigerian president reshuffles cabinet

UrduPoint.com

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday rejigged his cabinet, charging newly appointed ministers to serve diligently and maintain unalloyed loyalty to the country

Buhari, while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony which preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, said the reshuffling was aimed at reinvigorating certain sectors where the government desired to accomplish improved results.

The Nigerian leader noted as his administration is now on the home stretch of its second term, more work still needed to be done in diverse areas of the economy and national life.

Seven new ministers were added to the cabinet to fill the gap created by some ministers who resigned their positions to pursue various political ambitions ahead of next year's general elections.

Buhari urged the newest members of his cabinet to consult and collaborate with older cabinet colleagues and focus on driving key programs already initiated by his administration. He also warned all members of the cabinet against corrupt practices, reiterating that public officers must be above board and those caught in corrupt practices would face the full wrath of the law.

