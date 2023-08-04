Open Menu

Nigerian President Sends Delegation To Algeria, Libya To Discuss Crisis In Niger - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Nigerian President Sends Delegation to Algeria, Libya to Discuss Crisis in Niger - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a delegation to Libya and Algeria to discuss the Nigerien crisis and ensure "a conclusive and amicable resolution" of the situation in the country after the recent coup, the president's office said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the president's office said that another delegation, led by former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, had been sent to Niger to negotiate with the new authorities resulting from the coup.

"The President has also sent a separate delegation led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe to engage with the leaders of Libya and Algeria on the Niger crisis. Briefing the two delegations, President Tinubu charged them to engage all stakeholders robustly with a view to doing whatever it takes to ensure a conclusive and amicable resolution of the situation in Niger for the purposes of African peace and development," the president's office said on Twitter.

Tinubu, who also serves as the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), called on both delegations to work for peace and democracy in the region "rather than a move to adopt the geopolitical positions of other nations," the president's office added.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

The new Nigerien authorities urged people to protest against France, which had exercised colonial rule over Niger for more than 60 years, and ECOWAS, citing the possibility of of their forces' intrusion into the country. The concerns of the coup participants increased last Sunday after ECOWAS said it might use force if Bazoum was not returned to power within a week.

