Nigerian President Supports Inquiry Into Violence Amid Protests Against Police Brutality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari early on Monday expressed support to the authorities of southwestern Lagos State which had opened a judicial investigation into the looting and violence amid unrest following rallies against police brutality.

The government of Lagos State has said they were probing 229 suspects accused of arson, vandalism, stealing, assault and other criminal offenses after the security forces had opened fire on protesters in the city of Lagos last week, where a 24-hour curfew to curb criminal activities was imposed. The incident resulted in several fatalities and numerous injuries, drawing the condemnation of the international community.

"The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Govt has my full support, as it commences sitting this week.

I'm confident that all the State Panels will help ensure justice is done on behalf of the peaceful protesters and law enforcement agents who sadly lost their lives," Buhari wrote on Twitter.

Those arrested for a wave of violence and looting across the country after the incident in Lagos are due to stand trial on Monday.

The #EndSARS rallies across Nigeria ignited after numerous claims implicated the country's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit in acts of killings, torture and blackmail. The department was disbanded by the authorities and replaced with the Special Weapons And Tactics (Swat) squad. Nonetheless, the protests have continued against other forms of police violence.