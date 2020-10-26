UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian President Supports Inquiry Into Violence Amid Protests Against Police Brutality

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Nigerian President Supports Inquiry Into Violence Amid Protests Against Police Brutality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari early on Monday expressed support to the authorities of southwestern Lagos State which had opened a judicial investigation into the looting and violence amid unrest following rallies against police brutality.

The government of Lagos State has said they were probing 229 suspects accused of arson, vandalism, stealing, assault and other criminal offenses after the security forces had opened fire on protesters in the city of Lagos last week, where a 24-hour curfew to curb criminal activities was imposed. The incident resulted in several fatalities and numerous injuries, drawing the condemnation of the international community.

"The Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Govt has my full support, as it commences sitting this week.

I'm confident that all the State Panels will help ensure justice is done on behalf of the peaceful protesters and law enforcement agents who sadly lost their lives," Buhari wrote on Twitter.

Those arrested for a wave of violence and looting across the country after the incident in Lagos are due to stand trial on Monday.

The #EndSARS rallies across Nigeria ignited after numerous claims implicated the country's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit in acts of killings, torture and blackmail. The department was disbanded by the authorities and replaced with the Special Weapons And Tactics (Swat) squad. Nonetheless, the protests have continued against other forms of police violence.

Related Topics

Fire Police Condemnation Swat Twitter Lagos Nigeria Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

PM asks Facebook CEO to block Islamophobia and hat ..

55 seconds ago

Local players reminisce Pindi Cricket Stadium memo ..

32 minutes ago

We cannot sit with a butcher at the negotiating ta ..

36 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits Etihad Credit Insurance office

39 minutes ago

Three sports establishments fined, one shut down f ..

41 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls for making Kashmir a truly globa ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.