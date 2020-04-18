MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Mallam Abba Kyari, the Nigerian presidential chief of staff, has died of the coronavirus, president's spokesman Garba Shehu said on Saturday.

"The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment.

But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020," Shehu wrote on his Twitter page.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 493, with 17 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 154,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.