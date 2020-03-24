UrduPoint.com
Nigerian President's Chief Of Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:48 PM

Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, has tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, has tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Nation newspaper, Kyari is likely to have been infected with the coronavirus during his visit to Germany and Egypt for a meeting related to the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission, an independent agency regulating the country's power industry.

Buhari also took a test, which came back negative.

Per the Monday report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the country currently has 40 COVID-19 cases in total, with one fatality.

