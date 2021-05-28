UrduPoint.com
Nigerian Rescuers Found 45 Bodies of Shipwreck's Victims - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Nigerian rescuers have found 45 bodies of passengers of the vessel that sank on Wednesday, media reported on late Thursday.

On Wednesday, Nigerian media reported that the shipwreck occurred in the middle of the Niger River in the northern part of the country.

There were reportedly some 160 passengers on board, with only 22 of them having been pulled out of the water.

"Nine more bodies have been recovered. So far 45 bodies have been found. The search continues for more bodies," local official Abubakar Shehu told the AFP news agency.

The search operation is underway.

