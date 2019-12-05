UrduPoint.com
Nigerian, Saudi Ministers Plan To Discuss Output Cut Increase Under OPEC+ Deal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Nigerian, Saudi Ministers Plan to Discuss Output Cut Increase Under OPEC+ Deal

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud and Nigerian Minister of State Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva will discuss the possibility of additional oil output cuts under the OPEC+ deal on Thursday in a bilateral format, Sylva told reporters

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019)

"The possibility of a cut," Sylva said when asked what options he would discuss with his Saudi counterpart.

Asked whether it was about a deeper cut, he said: "Yes... It will be difficult for us, but if we do not have any option, what are we going to do? We have to cut."

Sylva said Nigeria had complied with the OPEC+ deal in full in November.

