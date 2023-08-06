Nigerian Senate Urges ECOWAS to Seek Diplomatic Solutions to Situation in Niger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Nigeria's Senate has urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to seek diplomatic solutions to the Nigerien military coup, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said.

On August 4, Nigerian news agency Daily Trust reported that Nigerian President and ECOWAS Chairman Bola Ahmed Tinubu had briefed the country's parliament on the organization's proposed military action plans and sanctions against Niger amid the military coup.

The Senate called on the Nigerian president to urge other ECOWAS leaders to strengthen political and diplomatic opportunities to address the political problems in Niger, Akpabio said during Saturday's plenary session.

At the same time, Akpabio said the Senate admitted that Tinubu did not seek parliamentary approval to "start a war" in his August 4 letter.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP). The ECOWAS has condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation.