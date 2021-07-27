Nigerian separatist remanded in custody in Benin

A Nigerian separatist wanted in his country was remanded in custody on Tuesday in Benin, where he was arrested at the airport last week, judicial sources told AFP

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A Nigerian separatist wanted in his country was remanded in custody on Tuesday in Benin, where he was arrested at the airport last week, judicial sources told AFP.

Sunday Igboho, who advocates for independence for the southwestern Yoruba people, is accused of "criminal association," according to a judicial source in Benin's commercial capital Cotonou.

"The judge placed him under a warrant of detention," said one of Igboho's lawyers, Toide Behanzin.

"He is being accused of crimes against people and properties in Benin. The case is totally baseless."In early July, Nigerian security officials raided Igboho's home in the city of Ibadan, later saying he had escaped after they found military equipment and other weapons.