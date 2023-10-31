Open Menu

Nigerian Siamese Twins "Hassana And Hasina" Arrive In Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) In implementation of the directives of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Nigerian Siamese twins “Hassana and Hasina arrived on Tuesday at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, accompanied by their parents, coming from the Republic of Nigeria via an air medical evacuation plane.

Upon arrival, the twins were transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital (KASCH) at the Ministry of National Guard to conduct medical examinations and study the possibility of conducting their separation procedure.

Advisor at the Royal Court, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and Head of the Medical Team, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for the attention and support provided to the Saudi program for separating Siamese twins and to humanitarian work in general.

He stressed that the program embodies the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's distinguished medical capabilities, which align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to develop its health sector and make it occupy an advanced position globally.

The parents of the Nigerian twins expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi the Crown Prince for the warm reception and generous hospitality they have received since their arrival in the Kingdom, asking Allah Almighty to protect them and reward them with the best reward and to protect the Kingdom and maintain its security and stability.

