Nigerian State Of Edo Imposes Curfew After Jailbreak In Benin City - Reports

Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:11 PM

The government of the southern Nigerian state of Edo on Monday introduced a 24-hour curfew amid mass protests against the country's Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit and following an attack on a prison in the Benin City, media reported, citing Edo government spokesman Osarodion Ogie

According to The Nation newspaper, citing Ogie, the decision comes amid a surge in vandalism, attacks and robberies committed by individuals disguised as protesters against the SARS activities. The suspects have also reportedly broken into the Benin Correctional Centre and freed several inmates. The curfew came into force at 4 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

"This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protesters.

While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state," Ogie said, as cited by the daily.

Nationwide protests in Nigeria ignited after numerous reports accused the SARS police unit of killings, tortures and blackmailing. The unit was disbanded by the authorities last week and replaced with the Special Weapons And Tactics squad. However, the demonstrations have continued against other forms of police brutality.

