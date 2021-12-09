UrduPoint.com

Nigerian State Restricts Food Aid Despite Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:11 PM

Nigerian state restricts food aid despite crisis

The governor of northeast Nigeria's Borno state has banned food and aid distributions to tens of thousands of people who were displaced by conflict, a move condemned Thursday by humanitarian workers

Abuja, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The governor of northeast Nigeria's Borno state has banned food and aid distributions to tens of thousands of people who were displaced by conflict, a move condemned Thursday by humanitarian workers.

The region, affected by a 12-year-old jihadist insurgency, has 2.4 million people living in food crisis "or worse", according to the UN, which projects the number will rise to 3.5 million next year.

In a letter seen by AFP, Borno's governor Babagana Umara Zulum has written to "all humanitarian and development partners" to spell out the ban.

"No partner organization, either local, national or international, shall henceforth be allowed to embark on distribution of food and non-food items in any of our newly resettled communities across the state," says the letter dated Monday.

The measure has a potential impact on large numbers of people who had previously lived in camps for internally displaced people (IDPs).

They left the camps under a government policy launched in 2018 to encourage "voluntary return, resettlement and reintegration." Many were moved by the government into fortified garrison towns in their districts of origin.

NGO workers say food insecurity in these resettled areas is high, and hunger will worsen as a result of the ban.

The governor's spokesman, Isa Gusau, confirmed to AFP by email that the letter was authentic.

- Food insecurity - The goal, the governor said, is "to (wean) people off humanitarian food distribution and instead replace (it) with empowering people and giving them dignity to buy their own food and determine their future.

" Aid workers in Nigeria who help to provide assistance to more than eight million people in need told AFP they were worried about the measure.

How many people are affected by the ban is unclear, but NGO-provided data says at least 86,000 people have so far left camps in Maiduguri alone.

In areas where people have resettled, "access to land is unknown and from now to the next harvest, we are wondering how they will survive," said a senior international NGO official who requested anonymity.

"Sending back people in food-insecure areas and cutting them for any assistance contradicts the Kampala convention," the official added.

The Kampala convention is the world's only international treaty that binds governments to provide legal protection to IDPs.

"Food security and nutrition indicators across Borno state remain a major source of concern," said Camilla Corradin, spokeswoman for the INGO Forum in Nigeria.

The organisation gathers international charities such as the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council and 52 others.

"We call on all actors to ensure that, while self-reliance can be developed, food and other relevant humanitarian assistance can continue to reach those in need," Corradin added.

If access to life-saving support is not sufficiently scaled up, the UN warned in October, another 13,551 people are anticipated to experience "catastrophe-like conditions."The measure does not affect food distribution in IDP camps, the governor's letter said.

Related Topics

World Governor United Nations Gusau Maiduguri Buy Kampala Nigeria October 2018 All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

SAU VC expresses concern over economic situation i ..

SAU VC expresses concern over economic situation in Sindh

1 minute ago
 CS orders PC-I for repair of Lahore Museum's build ..

CS orders PC-I for repair of Lahore Museum's building

2 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to mark World Anti-Corruption Day at ..

Ceremony held to mark World Anti-Corruption Day at Governor House Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat meets Egyptian Education Minister

Shafqat meets Egyptian Education Minister

2 minutes ago
 Omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests 'les ..

Omicron spreading in Africa but data suggests 'less severe': WHO

5 minutes ago
 Govt announces Friday as holiday in Tando Allahyar ..

Govt announces Friday as holiday in Tando Allahyar district on Watayo Fakeer's U ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.