Nigerian Trade Union Asks Lagos Medics to Resume Work After Strike Over Police Harassment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the country's biggest city of Lagos asked health workers to return to work on Thursday following 24 hours of strike over alleged police harassment during the lockdown.

Earlier, the NMA had ordered medics to stay at home indefinitely starting Wednesday evening after accusing the Lagos police of violating the government's directive that exempted essential workers from the movement restrictions. The trade union complained that the police intimidated and harassed medics for alleged violation of the lockdown, going as far as to impound ambulances carrying emergency patients.

"The association has further received assurances from Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the top hierarchy of the Police that no health workers will be further harassed in the course of their lawful efforts to sustain services in the middle of the pandemic," the NMA said in a fresh statement, quoted by the Punch newspaper.

The trade union went on to urge its members to resume work from 6:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT) on Thursday.

The association, at the same time, warned that it would "not hesitate to take any action" to protect medical personnel.

Nigeria has so far confirmed 6,677 COVID-19 cases, including 1,860 recoveries and 202 deaths. The southwestern state of Lagos is the worst-hit, with 2,954 cases and 40 fatalities.