Open Menu

Nigerian Union Says Leader Detained, Police Deny Arrest

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Nigerian union says leader detained, police deny arrest

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Nigerian police detained the head of the country's largest labour union on Wednesday, the two main union movements claimed, saying he was beaten by thugs before being bundled into a van during a protest.

But police later denied arresting Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leader Joe Ajaero, saying they had taken him into "protective custody" to keep him safe from a mob attack.

The unions said the incident took place after a crackdown on a workers' rights protest in southeastern Imo state.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been in talks with the government over recent reforms that have seen fuel and food prices sharply increase in Africa's largest economy.

NLC spokesman Benson Upah said Ajaero was "beaten up and blindfolded and taken to an unknown destination" by officers.

The union leader was later taken to a police hospital and treated at the Federal Medical Centre in Imo state capital Owerri, Upah said.

In a joint statement, the NLC and TUC said "thugs" in pickup trucks descended on a group of workers near its Owerri offices, smashing car windscreens and attacking and injuring union members.

When Ajaero arrived later, they "inflicted heavy injuries" on him while police watched on, the unions said.

The NLC, an umbrella group of trade unions, planned a demonstration over "non-payment of salaries and pensions for 44 months and violation of other labour rights," Upah told AFP.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Protest Police Car Owerri Van Nigeria Congress From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

7 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etih ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etihad Rail Company board meeting ..

7 hours ago
 Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to dis ..

Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to discuss government modernisation ..

9 hours ago
 Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rou ..

Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rout New Zealand

9 hours ago
 Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of I ..

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

9 hours ago
Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fl ..

Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fleet of Chinese PLA Navy

9 hours ago
 FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corp ..

FTA issues guide for non-resident persons for corporate tax purposes

9 hours ago
 Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor ..

Gazans faced with genocide; says governor Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehm ..

9 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: ..

Overseas Pakistanis ambassadors of country abroad: Governor Punjab

9 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitat ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitates newly elected SCBA office-b ..

9 hours ago
 Djokovic makes winning return while Medvedev loses ..

Djokovic makes winning return while Medvedev loses cool

9 hours ago

More Stories From World