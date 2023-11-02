Open Menu

Nigerian Union Says Leader Detained, Police Deny Arrest

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Nigerian union says leader detained, police deny arrest

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Nigerian police detained the head of the country's largest labour union on Wednesday, the two main union movements claimed, saying he was beaten by thugs before being bundled into a van during a protest.

But police later denied arresting Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leader Joe Ajaero, saying they had taken him into "protective custody" to keep him safe from a mob attack.

The unions said the incident took place after a crackdown on a workers' rights protest in southeastern Imo state.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been in talks with the government over recent reforms that have seen fuel and food prices sharply increase in Africa's largest economy.

NLC spokesman Benson Upah said Ajaero was "beaten up and blindfolded and taken to an unknown destination" by officers.

The union leader was later taken to a police hospital and treated at the Federal Medical Centre in Imo state capital Owerri, Upah said.

In a joint statement, the NLC and TUC said "thugs" in pickup trucks descended on a group of workers near its Owerri offices, smashing car windscreens and attacking and injuring union members.

When Ajaero arrived later, they "inflicted heavy injuries" on him while police watched on, the unions said.

The NLC, an umbrella group of trade unions, planned a demonstration over "non-payment of salaries and pensions for 44 months and violation of other labour rights," Upah told AFP.

