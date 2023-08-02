Nigerian workers strike over cost of living crisis

Nigerian workers across numerous sectors went on strike Wednesday over the rising cost of living following the removal of a petrol subsidy

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Nigerian workers across numerous sectors went on strike Wednesday over the rising cost of living following the removal of a petrol subsidy.

The nationwide walkout was called Tuesday by the two main workers unions --the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) -- after talks with the government to extend the subsidy broke down.

President Bola Tinubu on May 29, during his inauguration as the new leader of Africa's most populous nation, ended a fuel subsidy scheme, pushing up prices of food, transportation and other services.

In Abuja on Wednesday, about 400 protesters led by NLC president Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart Festus Osifo, marched through the capital carrying placards and chanting slogans.