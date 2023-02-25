UrduPoint.com

Nigerians Defy Election Delays With Hope For Change

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Craving change, Nigerians streamed out to vote Saturday in what many hope would be a fairer election for a new leader who would deliver the country from widespread insecurity and economic malaise

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Craving change, Nigerians streamed out to vote Saturday in what many hope would be a fairer election for a new leader who would deliver the country from widespread insecurity and economic malaise.

From poor neighbourhoods of the economic capital Lagos to the dusty streets of second city Kano in the northwest, Nigerian voters cast their ballots in a tightly contested race among three presidential frontrunners.

Long delays in voting or technical problems with biometric identification machines frustrated some in Lagos, Kano and southern oil hub Port Harcourt, but even so people said the election was too important to miss.

Streets were mostly empty of vehicles in Lagos and other cities, with people strolling, sitting and chatting or playing football on empty roads. Soldiers and police kept watch from posts stationed around cities.

"I am happy to exercise my franchise to elect our leaders. We have suffered enough in this country," said Josephine Patrick 31-year-old fashion designer, voting in Lagos.

"I hope this election will bring the change we want."

