Nigerians struggle with costs of living as election draws near

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Like millions of fellow Nigerians, Rotimi Bankole says he wants to use Saturday's presidential elections to push for a better life in his oil-rich but crisis-ridden country.

Double digit inflation, weak economic growth and mounting insecurity are major issues for voters on February 25 when they choose a successor to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, due to step down after two terms allowed by law.

"Nigeria has been so difficult to cope and live in," Bankole said. "Survival has been tough."For years, the 54-year-old struggled to take care of his family of five while doing two jobs.