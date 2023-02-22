Nigerians vote in most unpredictable election in years

Nigerians will vote for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in an unprecedented race between three frontrunners battling to govern Africa's most populous democracy

After eight years under Buhari, Nigeria still faces huge challenges, from attacks by militants and separatists, a sluggish economy and growing poverty, leaving many Nigerians desperate for change.

The February 25 election will be closely watched after coups in Mali and Burkina Faso knocked West Africa's democracy and militancy spread north of Nigeria's Gulf of Guinea neighbours.

Megacity Lagos may have put Nigeria on the map for the world's second-largest movie industry Nollywood and for Afrobeats that produced global music stars Burna Boy and Wizkid.

But the new leader of Africa's top oil producer and its largest economy will inherit a bewildering set of security and financial problems.

Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress or the APC is fielding Bola Tinubu, 70, a long-time kingmaker who points to his success as Lagos governor and claims "It is my turn".

Touting his business acumen to "rescue" Nigeria, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate former vice president Atiku Abubakar, 76, is on his sixth bid to claim Aso Rock's presidential villa.

But a surprise third candidate, Labour Party's Peter Obi has upset the APC and PDP's dominance with an appeal to younger voters and opened up the most unpredictable election in years -- and the possibility of a run-off for the first time since the end of military rule in 1999.

Another development has been sudden cash shortages at banks after the central bank ordered old naira currency notes to be replaced by new bills to curb corruption and inflation.

The cash scarcity just days before the vote has left many Nigerians angry with Buhari's government as they struggle to shop at markets and travel to work.

Long lines outside banks erupted into riots in several cities, and the crisis deepened splits in the APC, where some see a political plot to undermine its candidate.

"I don't know what is happening to the country," said businessman Mohammed Badawa, trying to get cash in the northern city of Kano. "We just have to endure it and in the election vote in a new government."