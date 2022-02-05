UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's 2022 Lassa Fever Outbreak Kills 40 - NCDC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Nigeria's 2022 Lassa Fever Outbreak Kills 40 - NCDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Forty people have died of an acute disease caused by the Lassa virus in Nigeria in January, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in its newest situation report.

"Cumulatively from week 1 to week 4, 2022, 40 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.0%," NCDC said in a weekly situation report out Friday.

NCDC activated the national Lassa fever emergency operations center this week in response to the outbreak that has affected 14 of 36 Nigerian states.

An overall 211 cases were confirmed in January. Most patients are aged 21-30.

Lassa fever is an animal-borne acute viral illness mostly found in West Africa. It is typically spread by rats but can be contracted through contact with body fluids of an infected person.

Most of those infected show no to mild symptoms but about a fifth develop serious complications, such as respiratory distress, tremors, brain inflammation and multi-organ failure, which leads to death. Hearing loss occurs in a third of all cases.

Related Topics

Hearing Africa Died Nigeria January All From

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

1 hour ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

1 hour ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

2 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

2 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>