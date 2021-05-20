Nigerian Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with rival militants in the north of the country, two intelligence sources said Thursday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Nigerian Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with rival militants in the north of the country, two intelligence sources said Thursday.

Shekau's Boko Haram faction and fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province had been battling in northeastern Borno state, where ISWAP militants have become the dominant force in Nigeria's more than decade-long insurgency.