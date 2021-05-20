UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria's Boko Haram Leader 'badly Wounded': Sources

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:09 PM

Nigeria's Boko Haram leader 'badly wounded': sources

Nigerian Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with rival militants in the north of the country, two intelligence sources said Thursday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Nigerian Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with rival militants in the north of the country, two intelligence sources said Thursday.

Shekau's Boko Haram faction and fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province had been battling in northeastern Borno state, where ISWAP militants have become the dominant force in Nigeria's more than decade-long insurgency.

Related Topics

Africa Militants Nigeria From

Recent Stories

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

9 minutes ago

Al Sayegh chairs meeting of Committee for Goods an ..

26 minutes ago

42 corona infected patients shifted from Bacha Kha ..

1 minute ago

Vaccination Centre inaugurated at Civil Secretaria ..

1 minute ago

Final le Carr thriller to be published in October

1 minute ago

Arctic warming three times faster than the planet, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.