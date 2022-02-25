UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's Buhari Approves Amended Election Law

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Nigeria's Buhari approves amended election law

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved an amended electoral law that will introduce electronic vote transfer during the 2023 presidential elections

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved an amended electoral law that will introduce electronic vote transfer during the 2023 presidential elections.

Ballots in Nigeria have, at times, been marred by electoral fraud claims and court challenges since the country returned to civilian rule in 1999.

Buhari, who was first elected in 2015, had initially rejected the new law over its inclusion of primaries to choose candidates, claiming it would infringe on party bylaws and lead to insecurity during the polls.

"There are salient and praiseworthy provisions that could positively revolutionise elections in Nigeria through the introduction of new technological innovations," Buhari said during the signing of the bill.

"These innovations would guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens to vote and to do so effectively." He asked the national assembly to delete one provision in the law which would have barred political appointees from running in elections.

Buhari, a former military ruler, will step down after serving two four-year terms, and political leaders are already manoeuvring for position before the February 2023 ballot.

No clear candidate has yet emerged to replace Buhari, but the ruling APC party already has several hopefuls, including influential former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu.

The country's independent electoral commission came under fire after Buhari's re-election in 2019 over claims the ballot was not free or transparent.

Related Topics

National Assembly Fire Governor APC Vote Lagos Lead Nigeria February 2015 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Accused gets capital punishment in double murder c ..

Accused gets capital punishment in double murder case

42 seconds ago
 US pharma groups advance $25 bn opioid settlement

US pharma groups advance $25 bn opioid settlement

45 seconds ago
 Sweden right not to lockdown for Covid: report

Sweden right not to lockdown for Covid: report

3 minutes ago
 DC asks NHA to ensure construction of drainage sys ..

DC asks NHA to ensure construction of drainage system along KKH

3 minutes ago
 Month-long anti-mosquito spray drive starts in Lar ..

Month-long anti-mosquito spray drive starts in Larkana

3 minutes ago
 Distt admin impounds nine buses, three wagons from ..

Distt admin impounds nine buses, three wagons from illegal stands

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>