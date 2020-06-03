UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria's Buhari Backs Africa Bank Head Despite US Demands

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Nigeria's Buhari backs Africa bank head despite US demands

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari backed the head of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for re-election at a meeting Tuesday despite a US call for him to face a fresh ethics probe

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari backed the head of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for re-election at a meeting Tuesday despite a US call for him to face a fresh ethics probe.

Bank president Akinwumi Adesina, a former Nigerian minister for agriculture, is battling to secure a second term at the helm of the multilateral lender in the face of opposition from Washington.

The US is pushing for an outside investigation into whistleblower complaints including personal enrichment and favouritism after Adesina was exonerated by an internal inquiry.

The Nigerian presidency said Buhari told Adesina at their meeting in Abuja that the country "will stand solidly behind" him in his bid to remain at the helm of the bank.

"The President pledged that Nigeria would work with all other leaders and stakeholders in AfDB to ensure that Dr Adesina was elected for a second term built on the record of his achievements," a statement said.

Adesina is the first Nigerian to be in charge of the 56-year-old AfDB, one of the world's five largest multilateral development banks.

He is the only candidate in an election which was set for late May but which has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria, whose stake makes it the bank's biggest shareholder, has made little secret of its support for Adesina.

The bank chief repeated to Buhari his insistence the allegations against him were trumped up and that the US call for a new probe was against the bank's rule.

The 60-year-old is known for his bow ties and flamboyant manner, but also for a managerial style that critics say is authoritarian.

In October 2019, the AfDB raised $115 billion (105 billion euros) in fresh capital, an operation deemed a personal success for Adesina.

It is the only African institution which has a triple A rating by credit rating agencies.

The bank has 80 state shareholders, 54 of which are African, while others are from the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Related Topics

Election World Europe Washington Agriculture Bank Abuja Nigeria May August October 2019 All From Asia Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

3 hours ago

Humphreys leaving Gloucester after Ackermann exit

45 minutes ago

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, wife, son test positive ..

45 minutes ago

Cheap Oil From COVID-19 Unlikely to Help Growth Mu ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.