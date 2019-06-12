Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday formally launched his second term in office with a defence of the contested outcome of elections that returned him to power

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday formally launched his second term in office with a defence of the contested outcome of elections that returned him to power.

Buhari, 76, in a long speech, declared that "all parties have agreed that the elections were free, fair and peaceful.

" He vowed to "consolidate the achievements" of his first four-year term, pushing ahead with diversification of the country's oil-dependent economy.

The official launch of his second presidential term was also the occasion forthe annual celebrations of Democracy Day, which this year was celebrated for the firsttime on Wednesday.