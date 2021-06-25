UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria's Buhari Postpones Medical Trip To London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:28 PM

Nigeria's Buhari postpones medical trip to London

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed a medical trip to London that had been scheduled for Friday, his office said, without elaborating

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed a medical trip to London that had been scheduled for Friday, his office said, without elaborating.

Buhari, 78, has flown to London several times for health reasons since he was first elected in 2015, though the nature of his ailment has never been made public.

He most recently flew to the UK at the end of March, staying until mid-April, as doctors in Nigerian government hospitals went on strike over pay and inadequate facilities.

On Thursday, his office said he was scheduled to return for a two-week follow-up.

But on Friday presidential advisor Femi Adesina said the trip had been postponed, adding in a statement that "a new date will be announced in due course." It was unclear why the trip was postponed, and two aides did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The president's health was hotly debated before the last election in 2019 when the opposition claimed he was not physically fit to govern -- but Buhari won a second term.

The former army general visited London for check-ups in 2016 and 2017, saying he had "never been so ill" and that he had received several blood transfusions.

Related Topics

Election Army London United Kingdom March 2017 2016 2015 2019 Government Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

PBF welcomes budget measures for agriculture, indu ..

2 minutes ago

DC for holding open courts at tehsil level to reso ..

2 minutes ago

Cleanliness campaign starts at Bajaur

2 minutes ago

Geneva Discussion on Transcaucasia to Take Place o ..

2 minutes ago

2 doctors killed, eight injured in van accident

42 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 25 June 2021

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.