UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria's Buhari Tells Peers Not To Cling To Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:29 PM

Nigeria's Buhari tells peers not to cling to power

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has warned fellow West African leaders not to violate their constitutions to stay in power, as regional counterparts push for controversial third terms

Abuja, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has warned fellow West African leaders not to violate their constitutions to stay in power, as regional counterparts push for controversial third terms.

Speaking at a summit on Monday, Buhari said it was "important that as leaders of our individual member states of ECOWAS, we need to adhere to the constitutional provisions of our countries, particularly on term limits".

He referred to the Economic Community of West African States, which was meeting in Niamey, Niger.

"The challenges facing the sub-region are enormous; from socio-economic matters to security issues, the ECOWAS sub-region cannot therefore afford another political crisis in the guise of tenure elongation," Buhari warned.

"I urge us all to resist the temptation of seeking to perpetuate ourselves in power beyond the constitutional provisions." Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and Guinea President Alpha Conde are both trying to extend their grip on power.

Dozens have died in protests after 82-year-old Conde pushed through a revamped constitution and filed to run again for a third term.

Clashes over Ouattara's candidacy have also claimed at least eight lives after he decided to run again following the death of prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, his anointed successor.

Buhari, 77, first served as a military ruler in the 1980s after taking power in coup before coming back to be democratically elected as president in 2015. He has pledged to leave office when his second term expires in 2023.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Niamey Ivory Coast Guinea Niger 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Seminar on Wednesday to develop national consensus ..

2 seconds ago

Ackermann makes it two from two in Tirreno-Adriati ..

5 seconds ago

Lahore High Court accepts unconditional apology of ..

2 minutes ago

Weird weather: Colorado goes from solar to polar i ..

2 minutes ago

Virus-stricken Berlusconi improving, says doctor

2 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Independent Probe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.