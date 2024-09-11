Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) When will gasoline from Nigerian tycoon Aliko Dangote's mega-refinery finally flood the home market? That's the question Nigerians are asking as Africa's most populous country battles chronic petrol shortages.

Dangote -- again ranked Africa's richest man by Forbes this year -- says he is awaiting the green light from the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), the only entity that buys gasoline for the domestic market.

The national oil company has talked about a date of September 15.

The mammoth plant, the continent's largest refinery, with a full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, is supposed to be an economic gamechanger by covering all domestic fuel needs.

The refinery in Lekki on the outskirts of the economic capital, Lagos, faced multiple start-up delays but was inaugurated in May last year.