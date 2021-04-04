UrduPoint.com
Nigeria's Health Agency 'Confident' In AstraZeneca, Will Continue Rollout

Sun 04th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Nigeria's Health Agency 'Confident' in AstraZeneca, Will Continue Rollout

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Nigeria will go ahead with the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, trusting in its ability to save lives, despite reports of blood clots among those inoculated in Europe, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said.

"Nigeria is continuing in the process of administering roughly 4 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, beginning with our frontline health workers and vulnerable individuals. There has been no change to current plans or supply," the agency reported on Saturday.

The watchdog noted that "a huge number of countries around the world" are using the British-Swedish vaccine, including Europe and the United Kingdom, which are leading in terms of AstraZeneca doses administered.

The World Health Organization, as well as UK and EU regulators all have concluded that a causal link between the vaccine and thrombosis is not proven, it added.

"The NPHCDA's priority is the health and safety of the Nigerian people, and our decisions and advice are guided by best practice and scientific evidence. We are confident in AstraZeneca's ability to save lives," the NPHCDA said, recalling that the vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 and 100 percent at preventing severe disease.

As of April 1, the African country has administered over 800,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, Nigeria is set to receive 16 million doses via the global vaccine procurement facility COVAX.

