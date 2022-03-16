UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's Inflation Hits 15.7 Pct In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 04:33 PM

ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:Nigeria's inflation rate rose to 15.7 percent in February, up from the 15.6 percent recorded in January, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The urban inflation rate increased by 16.25 percent year-on-year in February from 17.

92 percent recorded in the same period in 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 15.18 percent in February from 16.77 percent in February 2021, the NBS said.

"On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.65 percent in February 2022. This was higher compared to the rate recorded in January 2022 which was 1.53 percent," the statistics agency noted. "The rural index rose by 1.61 percent in February, which is also higher compared to the rate recorded in January, which was 1.42 percent."

