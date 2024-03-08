Kidnapping for ransom is a major problem in Nigeria, where gunmen have seized more than 250 school pupils in one of the largest mass abductions in years

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Kidnapping for ransom is a major problem in Nigeria, where gunmen have seized more than 250 school pupils in one of the largest mass abductions in years.

As the country grapples with security challenges on several fronts, hostage-taking has spiralled into a nationwide industry and become a favoured tactic of bandit gangs and jihadists.

The raid on Kuriga school in northwestern Kaduna State followed a kidnapping in the northeast last week, with over 100 people reported missing.

- What's the background? -

In the early 2000s, kidnappers targeted oil workers in the Niger Delta, but the issue escalated after a 2009 jihadist insurgency in the northeast.