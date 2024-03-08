Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Kidnapping for ransom is a major problem in Nigeria, where gunmen have seized more than 250 school pupils in one of the largest mass abductions in years
Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Kidnapping for ransom is a major problem in Nigeria, where gunmen have seized more than 250 school pupils in one of the largest mass abductions in years.
As the country grapples with security challenges on several fronts, hostage-taking has spiralled into a nationwide industry and become a favoured tactic of bandit gangs and jihadists.
The raid on Kuriga school in northwestern Kaduna State followed a kidnapping in the northeast last week, with over 100 people reported missing.
- What's the background? -
In the early 2000s, kidnappers targeted oil workers in the Niger Delta, but the issue escalated after a 2009 jihadist insurgency in the northeast.
Recent Stories
IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..
Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March
Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency
Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five
More Stories From World
-
DR Congo prosecutor seeks 20 years' jail for journalist23 minutes ago
-
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures23 minutes ago
-
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays23 minutes ago
-
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March23 minutes ago
-
Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency14 minutes ago
-
Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five14 minutes ago
-
Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead14 minutes ago
-
Few women know alcohol linked to breast cancer: WHO Europe3 hours ago
-
US sees solid job growth in February while jobless rate rises3 hours ago
-
Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN3 hours ago
-
Ireland votes to update constitution on women, family3 hours ago
-
Students protest as Greece set to vet private universities3 hours ago