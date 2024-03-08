Nigeria's Kidnapping Crisis
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Kidnapping for ransom is a major problem in Nigeria, where gunmen have seized more than 250 school pupils in one of the largest mass abductions in years
Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Kidnapping for ransom is a major problem in Nigeria, where gunmen have seized more than 250 school pupils in one of the largest mass abductions in years.
As the country grapples with security challenges on several fronts, hostage-taking has spiralled into a nationwide industry and become a favoured tactic of bandit gangs and jihadists.
The raid on Kuriga school in northwestern Kaduna State followed a kidnapping in the northeast last week, with over 100 people reported missing.
In the early 2000s, kidnappers targeted oil workers in the Niger Delta, but the issue escalated after a 2009 jihadist insurgency in the northeast.
Boko Haram and rival group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) still regularly carry out abductions.
Anti-jihadist militia blamed ISWAP for the mass kidnapping in Ngala, Borno state last week that targeted women and children from camps for those displaced by the conflict in the northeast.
But with the rise of heavily armed gangs of criminals known as 'bandits', the northwest has become the region most affected by kidnappings.
The gangs have targeted schools and colleges in the past, but there had been a recent lull in such attacks.
Kidnap gangs also operate nationwide, going after everyone from schoolchildren to the families of traditional monarchs.
Some experts believe the country's economic crisis is now driving a rise in kidnappings as desperate Nigerians turn to crime for income.
"It's all about lack of money and poverty," said Emeka Okoro, an analyst with the Nigerian risk consultancy SBM Intelligence.
"The poverty level in the northwest is high," he told AFP. "Kidnapping is lucrative -- huge amounts of money have been paid in the past to rescue schoolchildren."
Data on kidnapping is notoriously unreliable because of under-reporting. SBM said it had recorded 4,777 people abducted since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office in May last year.
The kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northeastern Nigeria by Boko Haram jihadists made headlines around the world a decade ago, but daily abductions rarely gain global attention.
Recent Stories
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea27 minutes ago
-
DR Congo prosecutor seeks 20 years' jail for journalist55 minutes ago
-
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures55 minutes ago
-
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays55 minutes ago
-
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March55 minutes ago
-
Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency46 minutes ago
-
Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five46 minutes ago
-
Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead46 minutes ago
-
China's health sector boon for other developing countries7 minutes ago
-
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis38 minutes ago
-
Few women know alcohol linked to breast cancer: WHO Europe3 hours ago
-
US sees solid job growth in February while jobless rate rises3 hours ago