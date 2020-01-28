UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria's Lagos Slams Brakes On Motorbike Taxis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:08 PM

Nigeria's Lagos slams brakes on motorbike taxis

Nigeria's traffic-choked economic capital Lagos has announced sweeping bans on the motorbike taxis plying its perilous roads set to come in to force from next month

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Nigeria's traffic-choked economic capital Lagos has announced sweeping bans on the motorbike taxis plying its perilous roads set to come in to force from next month.

The state government has barred motorbike taxis and motorised rickshaws, known locally as okada and keke, from swathes of the city over what officials described as "scary figures" for fatal accidents in recent years.

"Lagos State Government on Monday wielded the big stick against the menace of commercial motorcycles and tricycles," the authorities wrote on Twitter.

"The lack of regard for the Lagos traffic laws by the Okada and tricycle riders had resulted in preventable loss of lives." The ban, which starts February 1, covers numerous central districts and suburbs of the chaotic megacity of 20 million people and major highways and bridges across Lagos state.

The ubiquitous motorbike taxis and rickshaws are seen as a vital -- if sometimes hazardous -- way for many Lagosians to negotiate the notorious "go-slow" traffic jams that clog the streets.

Motorists in one of Africa's biggest cities face an obstacle course of tailbacks and potholes that can turn the daily commute into an ordeal lasting hours.

The bikes also offer a key source of income for thousands of low-skilled young men living in the city where unemployment and the cost of living are high.

Many of the drivers are unregulated but a slew of ride hailing apps have sprung up that have improved oversight and safety controls in the sector.

Lagos authorities have previously sought to ban the two and three-wheelers from main roads and bridges but enforcement has often been lax.

Related Topics

Africa Twitter Traffic Young Lagos February From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away i ..

5 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

23 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

23 minutes ago

19 outlaws including 6 proclaimed offenders held i ..

12 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner for swift redress of public co ..

13 seconds ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts arranges pho ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.