Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Nigeria goes to the polls in February 2023 to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari who steps down after two terms in office.

Ahead of the crucial vote, 18 parties are expected to hold primaries to choose their presidential flag-bearers by June 3 in line with the guidelines of the electoral authority INEC.

The two leading parties -- the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-- will hold their primaries from this weekend.

Under an informal scheme to balance Nigeria's ethnic and regional diversities, power is rotated.

In the APC, some 25 aspirants are jostling for the ticket.