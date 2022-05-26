UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's Leading Presidential Hopeful

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 03:13 PM

Nigeria's leading presidential hopeful

Nigeria goes to the polls in February 2023 to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari who steps down after two terms in office

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Nigeria goes to the polls in February 2023 to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari who steps down after two terms in office.

Ahead of the crucial vote, 18 parties are expected to hold primaries to choose their presidential flag-bearers by June 3 in line with the guidelines of the electoral authority INEC.

The two leading parties -- the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-- will hold their primaries from this weekend.

Under an informal scheme to balance Nigeria's ethnic and regional diversities, power is rotated.

In the APC, some 25 aspirants are jostling for the ticket.

Related Topics

APC Vote Nigeria February June Congress All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt committed to revive IMF programme for sustain ..

Govt committed to revive IMF programme for sustainable growth: Finance Ministry

3 minutes ago
 15 accused arrested in sargodha

15 accused arrested in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 Imran's long march show flopped as people keep dis ..

Imran's long march show flopped as people keep distance of his aimless agitation ..

3 minutes ago
 IAEA in Touch With Russia, Ukraine Over Access to ..

IAEA in Touch With Russia, Ukraine Over Access to Zaporizhzhia NPP - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 African Union to tackle humanitarian, political cr ..

African Union to tackle humanitarian, political crises

4 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Sardar Muhammad Zareen Memorial Volle ..

All Pakistan Sardar Muhammad Zareen Memorial Volleyball begins in AJK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.