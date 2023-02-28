UrduPoint.com

February 28, 2023

Nigeria's main opposition parties on Tuesday called for the country's presidential election to be scrapped, alleging that results showing the ruling party's candidate in the lead had been massively manipulated

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Nigeria's main opposition parties on Tuesday called for the country's presidential election to be scrapped, alleging that results showing the ruling party's candidate in the lead had been massively manipulated.

With President Muhammadu Buhari stepping down, many Nigerians hoped Saturday's vote would open the way to a leader able to tackle insecurity, ease economic malaise and manage poverty in Africa's most populous country.

Voting was mostly peaceful but was troubled by delays, and technical problems disrupted uploading of tallies from local polling stations to a central website meant to improve transparency.

Early results show ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, leading main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and a surprise third challenger, the Labour Party's Peter Obi.

"The election is irretrievably compromised and we have totally lost faith in the entire process," Labour Party chairman Julius Abure told reporters along with PDP representatives.

"We demand that this sham of an election should be immediately cancelled," Abure said. "We also call for a fresh election to be carried out." He also called for the dismissal of Mahmood Yakubu, who chairs Nigeria's election overseer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"Contrary to the insinuation by both parties, results emanating from the States point to a free, fair and credible process," INEC said in response.

"It is only fair for aggrieved parties to allow the conclusion of the process and approach the courts with their evidence to pursue their cases."The panel was expected to restart announcing results at 1000 GMT Tuesday but postponed this twice.

