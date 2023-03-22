UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's Opposition Petitions To Overturn Election Result

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Nigeria's opposition petitions to overturn election result

Nigeria's opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi, who came third in last month's election, has filed a formal petition in court seeking to overturn the ballot won by the ruling party candidate

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Nigeria's opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi, who came third in last month's election, has filed a formal petition in court seeking to overturn the ballot won by the ruling party candidate.

The petition dated Monday is likely the first stage in a long legal battle over the February 25 election, as has happened with past presidential races in Africa's most-populous nation.

The Labour Party's Obi was a surprise third candidate whose appeal to younger voters allowed him to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Lagos governor and APC stalwart Bola Tinubu won the election with around 37 percent of vote, but opposition parties say delays in electronic uploading of results aided massive ballot rigging.

In the petition filed in an Abuja appeals court, Obi alleges that the Independent National Electoral Commission or INEC broke electoral law.

INEC has denied any illegal activity, though acknowledged technical problems.

Among other claims, the petition says Tinubu was not qualified to be a candidate because of a 1990s drug-related forfeiture of nearly $500,000 from one of his accounts in a US bank. Tinubu denies any wrongdoing.

"The election... was invalid by reason of corrupt practices and non-compliance with the provisions of the electoral act," the petition says.

It claims "based on the valid votes cast", Obi won the largest number and "ought to be declared and returned the winner of the presidential election".

The main opposition presidential candidate PDP's Atiku Abubakar has also said he will challenge the results, calling the election a "rape of democracy".

Analysts expect those legal challenges to end up the country's Supreme Court, as they did after the 2019 election.

President Muhammadu Buhari steps down in May after two terms, leaving Nigeria grappling with widespread insecurity, economic woes and growing poverty.

Nigerians had hoped the presidential ballot would give them a chance to be heard, but many were disappointed by the way the election was conducted.

Voters and opposition parties complained last month that technical mishaps with voting machines caused delays and allowed for vote rigging, which the electoral commission has denied.

International observers, including from the European Union, noted major logistical problems, disenfranchised voters and a lack of transparency.

"The process of reclaiming the people's mandate has started," Labour spokesman Yunusa Tanko said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, president-elect Tinubu appealed for unity, saying "the time for politicking is gone".

Related Topics

Election Africa Supreme Court Governor APC Democracy Vote European Union Bank Abuja Lagos Nigeria February May Congress 2019 All From Unity Foods Limited Court Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

55 minutes ago
 5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Co ..

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PIT ..

60 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.