Nigeria's President Urges US To Relocate AFRICOM Headquarters To Africa

Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

The United States should consider relocating its Africa Command (AFRICOM) headquarters from Germany to Africa to better fight against terrorism in the region, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The United States should consider relocating its Africa Command (AFRICOM) headquarters from Germany to Africa to better fight against terrorism in the region, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday.

"Considering the growing security challenges in West and Central Africa... underscores the need for the United States to consider relocating AFRICOM headquarters from Stuttgart in Germany to Africa and near the theatre of operations," Buhari said during a virtual meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Buhari has underscored the importance of international partnership in combating terrorism in Africa.

"All nations should cooperate to overcome these challenges," he said, adding that potential consequences will affect the whole world.

Nigeria will continue fighting against terrorism, he promised, noting the importance of international support and strategic cooperation in resolving this challenge.

