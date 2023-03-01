UrduPoint.com

Nigeria's Ruling Party Candidate Bola Tinubu Wins 2023 Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) A candidate from Nigeria's ruling party All Progressives Congress and former governor of the southwestern state of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been elected the new president of the country, the Premium Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing national electoral commission INEC.

Tinubu scored over 8.

7 million votes, while his main opponents, Justice Minister Abubakar Malami and businessman Peter Obi, received over 6.9 million and about 6.1 million votes, respectively, the results showed.

"Thank You Nigerians for electing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President Elect of Nigeria," the All Progressives Congress party said on Twitter.

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election took place on February 25. In connection with this procedure, the authorities closed the country's land borders for two days.

