Nigeria's Ruling Party Consolidates Power With Local Election Wins

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Nigeria's ruling party consolidated its power with two wins in weekend state governorship elections that were marred by violence and vote-rigging claims

State elections are fiercely contested in Nigeria, where governors are powerful figures and clashes, killings and voter intimidation are common.

Despite a heavy security presence, there were several reports of deadly shootings, and an election official was abducted ahead of the vote.

Saturday's polls were held in three states.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won a landslide victory in southeastern Imo state, where the current governor Hope Uzodinma secured a second term with 540,308 votes, according to official election tallies.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate came second with 71,503 votes.

