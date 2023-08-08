Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Nigerien Coup Leaders Appoint Economist Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine As Prime Minister

The Nigerien coup leaders appointed economist and former finance minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Nigerien coup leaders appointed economist and former finance minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister.

The appointment was announced on Niger's state television RTN.

According to ActuNiger, Lamine Zeine is currently a spokesman for the African Development Bank in the Chadian capital N'Djamena, and previously held the same position in Cote d'Ivoire and Gabon.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Several European countries have also suspended aid to Niger and evacuated citizens.

