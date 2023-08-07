Nigerien Coup Leaders Say 2 African Countries Preparing for Military Intervention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The Nigerien National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) said on Monday that two unspecified Central African countries started a preliminary transfer of troops for what it believes will end up being a military intervention in Niger.

"Despite the disapproval of the Nigerien people and the peoples of ECOWAS countries, the plan of this war (military intervention in Niger) has been already devised ... A preliminary transfer of forces to participate in it has started in two Central African countries," the CNSP said in a statement quoted by the Nigerien Press Agency.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker CNSP-led government.

On July 31, the Economic Community of West African States condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger's neighbors, warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.